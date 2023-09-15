Just when fans thought the Power chapter was closed when the series came to an end in 2020, the story of the St. Patrick legacy continued through Power Book II: Ghost.
The beloved series Power, first aired on June 7, 2014, and soon characters like James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton), Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), and a host of others became fan favorites. It wasn’t long before Power Sundays were interwoven into the culture overall, and the sentiment remained the same for the show’s first spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost.
Today, the Power franchise consists of four television series, including the inaugural show and the Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force spinoffs. These series follow the lives of characters like Kanan, initially played by 50 Cent and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). There is also a young Ghost and Tommy prequel series in development, and other potential spinoffs are likely on the horizon.
Now, with Power Book II: Ghost will wrapping soon, let’s take a look back at nine pivotal episodes.
1. 'Power' Season 2, Episode 10: “Ghost is Dead”
Until now, Kanan has been in prison and is not a main character in the series. His return sets the stage for escalating tension and also marks the beginning of both a complex and deadly rivalry between him and Ghost.
2. 'Power' Season 3, Episode 5: “Help Me”
Tommy is forced to make a tough decision, killing his girlfriend, Holly, and showcasing his own deep, internal struggles stemming from childhood and that his loyalty to Ghost comes with a cost to his personal life.
3. 'Power' Season 4, Episode 9: “That Ain’t Me”
Fans may consider this by far one of the most emotional episodes of the series after Ghost’s daughter and Tariq’s twin, Raina is killed. This is also the shift in Tariq’s innocence, pushing him further into the darkness that comes with the drug game that his father tried desperately to keep him away from.
4. 'Power' Season 5, Episode 15: “The Final Betrayal”
Ghost’s mistress and childhood friend turned lover, Angela Valdes (Lela Loren) is killed by Tommy, officially putting a nail in the coffin of their friendship and changing the dynamics of the show overall.
5. 'Power' Season 6, Episode 10: “No One Can Stop Me”
In the final episode of the series, we see Ghost’s demise caused by his son, Tariq, who pulls the trigger, killing his father and bringing the Power series to a dramatic and shocking end.
6. 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 1, Episode 1: “The Stranger”
Tariq begins college at the fictional Ivy League, Stansfield University, and becomes a central figure in the New York drug game while balancing the implications of being a St. Patrick. We also meet the Tejada family with beloved singer Mary J. Blige taking on the role of another drug leader in the New York streets as Monet Tejada.
7. 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 1, Episode 10: “Heart of Darkness”
We see Tariq almost mirror his father’s intelligence, wits, and ability to outsmart anyone and everyone (no matter how close they are to him) and claim the throne as the leader of the St. Patrick drug empire, laying the groundwork for his character arc in episodes to come.
8. 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 2, Episode 9: “A Fair Fight?”
Here, we see the final fall in the relationship between Tariq and his girlfriend Lauren (Paige Hurd) after it is revealed that she is wearing a wire and working as an informant to help authorities gather evidence against Tariq, putting her life in serious danger.
9. 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3, Episode 7: “Deal or No Deal”
Diana, daughter of Monet Tejada, discovers that she is pregnant and the speculation is that the child is Tariq’s as she previously lost her virginity to him. This creates new tensions within the Tejada family, affecting Diana’s choices.