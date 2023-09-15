Just when fans thought the Power chapter was closed when the series came to an end in 2020, the story of the St. Patrick legacy continued through Power Book II: Ghost.

The beloved series Power, first aired on June 7, 2014, and soon characters like James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton), Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), and a host of others became fan favorites. It wasn’t long before Power Sundays were interwoven into the culture overall, and the sentiment remained the same for the show’s first spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost.

Today, the Power franchise consists of four television series, including the inaugural show and the Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force spinoffs. These series follow the lives of characters like Kanan, initially played by 50 Cent and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). There is also a young Ghost and Tommy prequel series in development, and other potential spinoffs are likely on the horizon.

Now, with Power Book II: Ghost will wrapping soon, let’s take a look back at nine pivotal episodes.