Ahead of its Season 1 finale, Presumed Innocent has been renewed for a Season 2 at Apple TV+.

However, though it has deviated quite a bit from its novel source material and the 1990 film, the first season of the Apple TV+ will wrap its story, meaning Season 2 will have an entirely case at the center.

Season 1 stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, Renate Reinsve, Nana Mensah, Kingston Rumi Southwick and Chase Infiniti.

Showrunner David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, Gyllenhaal, Rachel Rusch Rich, Dustin Thomason and Matt Tinker will return to executive produce. The novel’s author, Scott Turow, will be co-executive producer again.

Here’s the official description for Season 1:

Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

The season finale airs on July 24.

The series is from Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal.