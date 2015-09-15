Amazon MGM Studios has dropped the very first trailer for Project Hail Mary, the upcoming film starring Ryan Gosling, Lionel Boyce, Sandra Hüller and more.

Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub also star in the pic, which is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Drew Goddard wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel by Andy Weir.

Producers are Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor and Andy Weir.

What is ‘Project Hail Mary’ about?

Here’s the official description:

Science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

This is the first directorial effort from Lord and Miller since 22 Jump Street in 2014. They were supposed to initially direct 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, but they were replaced by Ron Howard.

When is ‘Project Hail Mary’ in theaters

The film hits theaters on March 20, 2026.

Watch the trailer below: