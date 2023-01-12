FX has set its summer and early fall slate with the premiere dates for The Bear, Alien: Earth and The Lowdown at Hulu.

The Bear, which has become a ratings and critical darling for FX and Hulu. The fourth season continues the culinary journey of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they keep trying to make The Bear the biggest restaurant in Chicago. Here’s more about the season via the season’s official description:

Season four of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better — it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.

The series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with recurring stars Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

Here’s when ‘The Bear’ Season 4 drops

All 10 episodes of Season 4 will drop on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Alien: Earth’ brings xenomorphs to FX and Hulu

FX’s Alien: Earth is one of two new series joining the FX/Hulu/Disney+ family. Coming to FX and Hulu on Aug. 12, this series takes place within Ridley Scott’s popular Alien franchise and does what no Alien film has done yet — bring the xenomorphs to Earth.

Set in 2120, Earth is facing a new challenge with the development of human-android hybrids. One such android, Wendy (Sydney Chandler), uncovers the crash-landing of the xenomorph, which could destroy life on Earth. According to the series description:

In the year 2120, Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named Wendy marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

The series also stars Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi-Sencidiver.

‘The Lowdown’ starring Ethan Hawke premieres this fall

Lastly, Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo’s next drama, The Lowdown, is set to premiere on FX on Sept. 23. Of the three series, it will be the only one that will air first on FX before streaming on Hulu the next day. Starring and executive produced by Ethan Hawke, the series follows a Tulsa citizen journalist, Lee Rayborn (Hawke), as he goes to any length to get the scoop. Keith David, Tim Blake Nelson, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Kyle MacLachlan also star.

Here’s more about the series via the official description:

Lee lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa — a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. His constant sleuthing pulls him deep into Tulsa’s underbelly — and often away from his 14-year-old daughter Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a precocious kid who’s inherited his curiosity and longs to join him on his adventures. His ex, Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn), is exasperated by Lee’s endless digging, but still sees the good in him — especially when it comes to Francis, the one thing they’ve never stopped showing up for.

When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé — a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family — is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg (Nelson), the black sheep of the family, Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that. What Lee finds is that Betty Jo (Tripplehorn), the grieving widow, seems to be more interested in her brother-in-law Donald Washberg (MacLachlan), a gubernatorial candidate, than in her dearly departed. Powerful forces want to prevent Lee from learning anything more.

Lee has also gained the attention of a mysterious stranger who seems to appear whenever Lee least expects it: refined and suave, Marty (David) shares Lee’s appreciation of great literary minds and seems unusually interested in his investigation into the Washberg family.