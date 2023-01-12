It’s only been a few days since the first part of Rebel Moon was released on Netflix, and the streaming service is already getting fans hyped for the second part with a new trailer.

Netflix released the trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, coming to the streaming service on April 19, 2024. The film stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a woman living on a farming moon that becomes embroiled in a full-scale war for autonomy from intergalactic fascists.

According to the synopsis:

REBEL MOON – PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

The film also stars Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy.

Zack Snyder directs from a script he wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Eric Newman produce with Johnstad, Hatten, Sarah Bowen and Bergen Swanson executive producing.

Watch the teaser trailer below and our interview with the cast about the first film above.