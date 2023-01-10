Phaedra Parks may be making her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 16th season after her dramatic Season 9 departure, but seems like she may already have a co-star as an enemy. While promoting the new season, Parks revealed she’s not a fan of fellow cast member, Drew Sidora. Their tension will unfold when the season premieres on March 9. This will be the first time that Parks and Sidora have been on the show at the same time.

Phaedra Parks calls Drew Sidora a liar

During a recent appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Parks didn’t hold back when discussing Sidora, calling her the “biggest serial liar” of the season.

“I’ve never worked with Drew. I know her husband fairly well, but I’ve never had the pleasure of working with her. And I don’t know if it was pleasurable at all. However, she was just forgettable. I mean… and the objective of any housewife is to be unforgettable. And I just didn’t see a lot of memorable moments. However, she will have one at the end. And that’s what really made me sus her out as the serial liar,” she said.

Drew Sidora fires back

The singer and actress wasn’t having it. Sidora pointed out the irony of Parks calling her a liar, considering Parks’ controversial exit from the show after Season 9, when she was accused of spreading false claims about Kandi Burruss.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Game star clapped back: “She filmed for 2 days chile 🙄 Don’t make me call Kandi😂🤣.”

Sidora was referencing Burruss’ vow to never film with Parks again. Between Seasons 15 and 16, Burruss decided to step away from RHOA to focus on other ventures, which seemingly paved the way for Parks’ return.