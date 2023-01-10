After a long hiatus and photo controversy, Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is here with several newbies, returning faces, and probably the biggest scandal since Season 9’s sex dungeon debacle.

After a two-season hiatus, Porsha Williams makes her return amid a divorce from Simon Guobadia. Also returning from last season are Drew Sidora, and for a moment, queen twirl, Kenya Moore. However, Moore is not credited as a cast member (or even mentioned) in Bravo’s press release for the season, despite appearing in the trailer. She and the show parted ways after the photo scandal she had involving newbie Brit Eady. Other new peach holders for the season aside from Eady are Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

Also, after several seasons of being a friend of the show, Shamea Morton Mwangi has been promoted to a full-time peach holder. Cynthia “high cheek” Bailey returns as a friend of the show, and the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle” Phaedra Parks hits the screen in the A for the first time since her acrimonious exit following the Season 9 reunion. She returned late into filming, and that is evident by her late appearance in the trailer. She, however, is a peach holder for Season 16.

Here’s what to expect this season from each Georgia Peach, per Bravo:

Porsha Williams

Porsha is expanding her business empire and living the life of her dreams until she learns that everything isn’t as it seems. She’s left with the tough decision to file for a second divorce after discovering revelations about the man she thought would be her forever. Amid the chaos, Porsha stays strong and resilient with her daughter Pilar by her side, who is her beacon of joy along with her supportive family and friends. However, when rumors start to swirl about her friend Drew’s newfound yet questionable partnership with her ex, Dennis McKinley, things take a turn. Will Porsha take the high road to find peace through the turmoil?

Drew Sidora

Drew is busier than ever with her music and film career taking off. While in full time mommy-mode, she has her sights set on reaching her goals, including having an amicable divorce to end a dramatic roller coaster of a marriage with Ralph, who takes his court-ordered residence in the family basement (or as Ralph calls it his lower-level penthouse), until the divorce is finalized. Drew is looking forward to reclaiming her life, rebuilding friendships and focusing on using her music as an outlet to cope with all the emotional turbulence. But with finding a new music partner in Dennis, who is also Porsha’s ex-fiancé, things get complicated when there are two sides to a story. Will this unique collaboration end in one accord?

Shamea Morton Mwangi

The world is Shamea’s oyster,and she’s ready tolive it up. While not wanting to be defined by her wealth, family is Shamea’s No. 1 priority. Her daughters, Shya and miracle baby Shiloh, are her pride and joy as she wants to continue to grow their family with her husband of 10 years, Gerald Mwangi. However, with a fear of another traumatic pregnancy, this may derail the couple’s longing dream of having another child. Shamea is the heart of the Atlanta social elite and a quadruple threat as an actor, singer dancer and host. In this friend group she has bonds that extend decades, especially with Porsha, a best friend from childhood, but will their long-term friendship stand the test of time coupled with some rough waves of miscommunication.

Brit Eady

Brit isan innovator that carved out her own niche in the insurance industry transforming into mogul status. Brit built her million-dollar agency alongside her sisters and met her husband, Michael Cunningham, through her firm. While she’s serious about her business, Brit is basking in the glow of her 10-carat diamond ring and marriage to Michael. However, with the loss of a family member and career transition, her marriage with Mike seems to have driven a wedge between her and her once inseparable sisters who feel that their quality time is now non-existent. Despite life’s challenges, Brit’s fun and feisty personality is ready to create some good times with the ladies, especially Kelli, who has grown to be her bestie. However, when she experiences some friendship friction and a catastrophic event that shatters everything, Brit’s left to pick up the pieces.

Kelli Ferrell

Kelli is big energy with a mix of culinary couture as chef extraordinaire and owner of well-known ATL staple Nana’s Chicken & Waffles. There’s never a dull moment for Kelli as a single mom of four daughters: Chasti, Chelsi, Chloe and Chance, who are her everything. Her recent divorce has been challenging after 11 years of marriage and threatened Nana’s very existence. This Queen of Waffles is now ready to flourish, build her empire and get to know these ladies better. She’s not holding back on any of her opinions or side-eyes.

Angela Oakley

Angela is a boss in every sense of the word and her husband, basketball legend Charles Oakley, is by her side. Angela and Charles have four kids combined in their blended family, and with their eighth-year wedding anniversary approaching, they’re ready to renew their vows. However, after a few couples’ therapy sessions, will underlying issues be revealed as she also navigates fractured relationships with her family? Angela is also finding her footing in this group of opinionated women, and while giving everyone the benefit of the doubt, she’s also working through some unexpected feuds that don’t all end in peace and harmony.

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra makes her epic return later this season and it will be worth the wait as she turns up the fun and shade. With so many friendships that she’s excited to reignite with, including the long-awaited reunion of Frick and Frack, there are somenew bonds thatare fractured from the start.Will Phaedra be able to restore order in the group without a side of messiness and drama?

Cynthia Bailey

The legendary Cynthia is back in the ATL as a friend and is always ready to lighten the mood when tensions arise. But as the voice of reason that this group needs, will she land in the middle of the drama?

RHOA is produced by Truly Original. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin and Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Glenda Cox and Shanae Humphrey executive produce. Kate Murphy and Saleda Bryant are co-executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer. Check out the trailer below: