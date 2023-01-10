Brit Eady isn’t sorry for bringing up her co-star Shamea Morton’s parenting choices. The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie, who joined the cast and seemingly exited after her first season in Season 16 amid a lawsuit against the network, questioned whether Morton uses her daughter’s illness for sympathy in a recent episode. Fans have blasted Eady for making the comments, but she’s not making any apologies.

Former Dish Nation host, singer, and commentator Jessie Woo had some words for Eady on Facebook, writing (as reported by Reality Blurb), “I don’t understand why Brit felt the need to bring up Shamea’s daughter AT ALL. Insinuating that Shamea was LYING about her daughter’s illness??? Shamea has amazing self-control because baybeeeeeee…”

Eady wasted no time in responding, writing, “Shamea doesn’t get to call me a w***e all season long, imply I’m an addict, bully me in every media outlet, come for my marriage, and try to get the public to hate me because she’s a LIAR. What no one sees is Shamea uses this storyline to gain sympathy from the fans, when she weaponizes her child’s condition and knows no one can say anything. But no one talks about the made-up stories she has put out in the media, dragging my name every chance she gets. F**k her.”

Morton broke down on a cast trip in Grenada when her husband called to complain about her daughter’s condition and the need to fire their nurse on staff for not caring for her properly. Amid her return from Grenada, she took a trip to Miami with both of her daughters and shared images on social media, which Eady felt was odd. Eady and Morton disagreed several times throughout the season.