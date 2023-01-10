Shamea Morton Mwangi entered Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta with all the elements of a standout cast member. Fans praised her lifestyle, personality and hustle. But as the season has unfolded, her long-standing friendship with Porsha Williams has taken center stage—and not in the way many expected.

Williams and Morton have had a complex history, with past tensions resurfacing on-screen. Longtime viewers may recall the fallout from Season 9, when Phaedra Parks made serious allegations involving Morton and Kandi Burruss, and Williams stayed silent. More recently, fans pointed to Williams skipping Morton’s wedding in Nigeria as a notable snub. Season 16 has highlighted new tensions between the two.

Tensions rise on ‘RHOA’ as friendship rift grows

The season opened with Williams arriving hours late to Morton’s 42nd birthday celebration, unintentionally stealing the spotlight during a heartfelt gift reveal from Morton’s husband. As episodes continued, Morton has aligned herself with Williams in several of her conflicts with other cast members. That dynamic has caused friction with the group and led to online discussions about Morton appearing overly loyal.

In the latest episode, Morton and Williams had a candid conversation about their friendship. Morton expressed that she often suppresses feelings to avoid conflict, while Williams appeared disengaged during the exchange, eventually breaking down in tears and blaming the stress of her ongoing divorce. She told Morton she couldn’t be the kind of friend she needed at the moment due to personal struggles.

Off-screen, rumors have swirled about whether Williams was supportive of Morton potentially becoming a full-time cast member. Some co-stars have claimed that Williams was hesitant about Morton getting a peach. Williams has denied those claims, but Morton says she won’t pursue reconciliation unless there’s mutual effort.

Porsha Williams issued a warning to Shamea Morton

Ahead of the a recent episode, Williams posted a warning on Instagram Stories, appearing to reference an alleged comment Morton made about her mother, Diane Williams.

“Ima just say this. I’m watching the new episode @shameamorton. Now don’t take it there don’t say S**T about Diane Williams… Don’t f with my MOM!” Williams wrote, referencing a moment in the episode when Morton claimed that Diane hinted Porsha shouldn’t fully trust her.

Morton has not publicly responded to the message. However, Williams did recently wish her a happy birthday on Instagram, leaving fans to wonder if there’s hope for the friendship—or if the damage is already done.