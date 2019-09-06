Gordon Thornton, the estranged husband of reality TV star Mia Thornton, spoke candidly on the The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 reunion, where he shed light on a mental health condition he lives with. Gordon said on the program that he was diagnosed with bipolar I, People reported. The condition causes “extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression),” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Bipolar, in and of itself, causes your mind to really work opposite,” Gordon said on the show. “Your mind tricks you into saying ‘You are normal, everyone else is slow.'”