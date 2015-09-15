For the landmark 10th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, they are switching things up with the largest cast of queens ever for a tournament/bracket-style season.

In the season, a cast of 18 All-Star queens, the largest in franchise history overall, will return to compete for the crown.

The new format, the Tournament of All Stars, will feature 12 episodes. As Paramount+ notes:

The queens will be divided into 3 groups of 6, each competing in their own bracket across 3 episodes. At the end of each bracket, the top 3 queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over 2 episodes. The tournament will then culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Photo: MTV

Who are the queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ All Stars 10?

The queens from this season are:

Orange Bracket: Aja (Season 9, All Stars 3), Bosco (Season 14), DeJa Skye (Season 14), Irene the Alien (Season 15), Olivia Lux (Season 13), Phoenix (Season 3)

Photo: Paramount+

Pink Bracket: Jorgeous (Season 14, All Stars 9), Kerri Colby (Season 14), Lydia B Kollins (Season 17), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Season 15), Nicole Paige Brooks (Season 2), Tina Burner (Season 13)

Photo: Paramount+

Purple Bracket: Acid Betty (Season 8), Alyssa Hunter (Season 14), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (Season 8, Season 9), Daya Betty (Season 14), Denali (Season 13), Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2, All Stars 6)

Photo: MTV

When does ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ All Stars 10 premiere?

The first two episodes will debut May 9 at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on Paramount+. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked also returns and will stream on the same day.

Official bios for the cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race

Read more about the returning queens via their official bios for the season below, and check out the RuVeal/Meet the Queens video as well:

ACID BETTY

Let the acid trip begin! Season 8’s unapologetic iconoclast Acid Betty returns to the competition to kick ass and take names. She’s a gifted visual artist whose punk rock vibes and unfiltered attitude stood out in the workroom and on the Mainstage, making her a hardcore contender for the crown.

AJA

Ayo, sis—Aja is in the building! Part Harajuku, part hood, all attitude. This Brooklyn-bred banjee queen from Season 9 and All Stars 3 is back with a fast tongue, sickening vogue moves, and some unfinished business. She’s here to cement her legacy—and snatch that crown.

ALYSSA HUNTER

It’s officially hunting season, because the trade of Season 14, Alyssa Hunter is here! Fellow contestants better watch out — you might end up as prey for this polished pageant queen, because this Puerto Rican knockout has her sights set on All Stars glory!

BOSCO

Seattle’s demon queen is back—with a monster appetite for the crown! Bosco was saved from elimination by a golden chocolate bar in Season 14 and clawed her way to the Finale. Now this burlesque beauty is armed with cutting-edge fashion and razor-sharp wit and she’s ready to slice through the competition!

CYNTHIA LEE FONTAINE

It’s time to get Cucu! The beloved queen of Seasons 8 and 9 is back! This Puerto Rican singer, cancer survivor, and activist from Texas has the heart of a champion and a zany charm that’ll tickle your funny bone. ¡Prepárate para enamorarte de nuevo!

DAYA BETTY

The statuesque punk rock powerhouse of Season 14 is back! After an early elimination, Daya Betty battled her way to the Grand Finale, proving she’s the ultimate comeback kid. Bold, outspoken, and relentless—she’s hungry for the crown and willing to go all the way.

DEJA SKYE

Season 14’s pastel princess is back, bringing that beautiful mug, a bright sense of humor, and a personality as big as her talent. She single-handedly saved her season’s Snatch Game—Yay-yuh! Now, the sky’s the limit for DeJa in this competition, okayyyy!

DENALI

Drag’s gold medal bitch has entered the tournament! Denali is an ice-skating athlete turned lip-sync assassin, and she’s trained hard for the Olympics of Drag. Queens beware—she just might triple lutz and leave the other queens skating on thin ice!

GINGER MINJ

Ribbit-Ribbit. The glamour toad and southern-fried queen of sass, Ginger Minj, is back to get this competition cooking! This campy powerhouse from Season 7, All Stars 2 and 6 has been wowing fans for years on tours, in Vegas, in films and TV projects – and she’s a cookbook author! She’s now ready for the next chapter in her story – becoming a winner, Baby!!

IRENE THE ALIEN

Greetings, earthlings! Irene the Alien has landed from Seattle, ready to disrupt the competition. Her time on Season 15 was short, but she made a lasting impact. This go around, her far-out looks and flair for the otherworldly, will show the judges she’s no one-episode wonder!

JORGEOUS

It’s getting muggy in here! Hello-tis, it’s your girl Jorgeous! Fresh off All Stars 9, this pint-sized diva from Season 14 is back to gag the judges with her electrifying performances and remind the world that she was born to do drag. Spicy, stunning, and ready to slay—she’s living proof that dynamite comes in small packages!

KERRI COLBY

A beautiful baddie straight from the doll factory, Kerri Colby is serving face, body, and hair for the ages. Repping the legendary House of Colby, the confessional queen of Season 14 has business to attend to—starting with getting her puss-perfect portrait in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

LYDIA B KOLLINS

Fresh off Season 17, spooky kooky Lydia B. Kollins is making a U-turn back into the werkroom to show she’s been an All Star all along! Her irreverent drag and stamped mug took her far last season, but now this butthole is ready to go all the way—and she’s itching for the crown. No ointment for that!

MISTRESS ISABELLE BROOKS

The heavyweight champ of Season 15 is back in the ring, ready to knock out the competition! This larger-than-life Houston diva pulls no punches when it comes to drag pageantry—and she lives to stir the pot. With Mistress, there are no safe words, no mercy, and zero tolerance for drag delusion… Get ready to submit.

NICOLE PAIGE BROOKS

Hey y’all, it’s Nicole Paige Brooks From ATLANTA, GEORGIA! Fifteen years after her Season 2 debut, this veteran is back to show the children how it’s done. And, yes, her pronouns are “legend” and “icon”!

OLIVIA LUX

The delightful diva with the megawatt smile is back for the crown! Olivia Lux lit up Season 13, and now she shines even brighter. A trained musician and proud member of the Miyake-Mugler ballroom house, she’s bringing even more star power to the Main Stage. And this time? She’s not playing nice.

PHOENIX

Phoenix rises from the ashes of Season 3—bigger, bolder, and ready to burn up her fellow queens. This boss bitch from the Atlanta drag scene has a fierce competitive streak, and wants to show the judges that after all these years, her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is still on fire!

TINA BURNER

Hell yeah! New York’s premier camp comedy queen, Tina Burner is back to turn it and burn it! After blazing through Season 13, this veteran diva is taking a pit stop from her tours and residencies to set the competition aflame. And yes, she’s still on fire!