Consider us (and the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10) gagged, officially!

The newly-released trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 showcases new footage from the upcoming season and confirms its starry list of guest judges, including Wicked duo Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo, Chappell Roan, Ice Spice and more.

Other guest judges include Kate Beckinsale, Susanne Bartch, Adam Shankman, Jamal Sims, Mayan Lopez, Devery Jacobs and Sarah Michelle Gellar. They will appear on the panel along with host RuPaul and mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews and Ts Madison, as well as new recurring judge Law Roach, who began rotating on the panel in Season 17 of the parent series.

For its landmark 10th season, All Stars 10 will introduce a new format: The Tournament of All Stars.

Per the official description:

For the first time ever, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS will introduce a brand-new format across twelve episodes: the Tournament of All Stars. The queens will be divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes. At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over two episodes. The tournament will then culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted DRAG RACE Hall of Fame.

Who are the ‘All Stars 10’ queens?

The queens of All Stars 10 competing for the cash prize of $200,000 are Acid Betty, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Denali, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, Olivia Lux, Phoenix and Tina Burner.

When does ‘All Stars 10’ premiere?

The new season premieres May 9. Watch the trailer below