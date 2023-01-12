We have a Drag Race winner!

Season 14 finalist Angeria Paris Van Micheals has snatched the crown.

The southern belle of Georgia won the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, earning a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a $200,000 donation from The Palette Fund toward her charity of choice, the National Black Justice Coalition. The season is the first time in Drag Race herstory that the queens have competed for charities.

“In a season full of giving, Angeria Paris VanMicheals won me over with her kindness, uniqueness, nerve and talent,” said RuPaul in a statement. “Condragulations to all the queens for serving world-class entertainment while raising money and awareness for so many worthy causes.”

Photo Credit: World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+

VanMicheals talked with Blavity’s Shadow and Act earlier in the season about her advocacy for the National Black Justice Coalition, saying she’s happy to support an organization with LGBTQ+ Black lives at its center.

“It’s a civil rights organization that basically fights for the rights of Black and LGBTQ+ people, and it means a lot to me because…I completely feel like it represents everything that I am, which is Black [and] very proud to be queer,” she said at the time. “I feel like there are a lot of organizations that are geared towards Black civil rights, [but] I haven’t seen a lot of organizations that are geared to Black queer civil rights. So I think that’s really cool and awesome. There’s no other charity that I would have wanted to be a part of.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also appeared during this season of ‘Drag Race’

Photo: Paramount+

Another history-making moment included Vice President (and current presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee) Kamala Harris making a guest appearance to encourage audience members to vote. Harris marks the first time a vice president has ever appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and in her appearance, she focused on how the current race has LGBTQ+ freedoms at the forefront. Register to vote at vote.gov.