The girls of RuPaul’s Drag Race are reeling over the surprise elimination of Crystal Envy in the exclusive preview from this week’s episode.

In the video below, the queens react to Envy getting eliminated, something they didn’t expect. In a recent interview with Shadow and Act, Envy said how she also didn’t expect to go home so soon.

“It was honestly hard. When you’re doing very well in the competition setting, and you’re excelling at challenges, and you’re showcasing exactly what you do really, really well…then you falter once, you’re like, ‘Damn, I wish my track record could have kept me out of this position,’” she said. “So it was a little hard. It definitely was a little hard on my feelings.”

Also in the clip, the queens gossip about what they thought about the judging. One queen who has a ton of commentary is Suzie Toot, who thought she killed it during Snatch Game, but was only placed safe. She was also left face-cracked by the number of queens who felt disappointed in her performance.

This week, the queens take on the musical challenge of performing in The Wicked Wiz of Oz. More surprises are in store for viewers as they find out who gets placed in the top and who falls to the bottom.

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.

Watch the preview below: