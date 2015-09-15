Ruth & Boaz, the upcoming Netflix original film produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, has dropped a first-look preview clip.

The preview was presented as part of the Tyler Perry Universe event by Netflix at the 2025 Essence Festival over the weekend. At the event, Franklin and star Tyler Lepley presented the sneak peek at the film, which is the first project under the deal that Perry and Franklin have at the streamer specifically for faith-based projects.

The film, formerly known as R&B, stars Serayah McNeill, Lepley, Phylicia Rashad, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Walnette Santiago, Nijah Brenea, James Lee Thomas, Jermaine Dupri, Lecrae Moore, Christopher Broughton and Yung Joc.

Directed by Alanna Brown, the film was written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan. Executive producers are Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Bart Lipton

Here’s the logline: Rising Atlanta hip-hop artist Ruth Moably gives up the glamorous life to start anew in rural Tennessee, where she cares for Naomi, the mother of her boyfriend who died in a tragic incident, and meets the man of her dreams.

What Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin previously said about their partnership

“I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects,” Perry said in a prior statement. “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time when the world seems to be growing colder every day, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.”

Franklin said, “Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.”

When does ‘Ruth & Boaz’ premiere on Netflix?

The film drops Sept. 26 on Netflix.

Watch the first look below: