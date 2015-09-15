Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, the latest of the filmmaker’s Prime Video films, has dropped its trailer starring Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, Tyler Lepley, RonReaco Lee and more.

Written, directed and produced by Perry, the film stars Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, Tyler Lepley, RonReaco Lee, Joshua Adeyeye, Nick Barrotta, Jimi Stanton and Shannon LaNier. Angi Bones and Will Areu also produce.

The film, originally titled Black, White & Blue, is the second of Perry’s four-pic deal at Amazon MGM Studios.

Here’s the official description:

In TYLER PERRY’S DUPLICITY, high-powered attorney Marley (Graham) faces her most personal case yet when she is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the shooting of her best friend Fela’s (Tandy) husband (Adeyeye). With the help of her boyfriend (Lepley) – a former cop turned private investigator – Marley’s search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal.

Photo: Prime Video

Watch the trailer below. The film will be in theaters on March 20.