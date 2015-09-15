Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Shirley, starring Regina King.

John Ridley, who frequently directs King, both directed and wrote the film. The film is set to be released on Netflix on March 22.

The logline reads: SHIRLEY tells the story of the first black Congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, Reina King with André Holland and Terrence Howard.

The film is produced by Regina King and her sister, Reina King, as well as Ridley, Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard, John Ridley. Jeff Skoll and Ted Gidlow executive produce.

Watch the trailer below: