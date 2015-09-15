The Gail Bean and Isaiah John-led Snowfall spinoff pilot at FX is filling out its cast.

Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith and Simmie Sims III have joined Bean and John in the pilot as series regulars. Character descriptions are not available yet as the project is still keeping them under wraps.

What we know so far about the ‘Snowfall’ spinoff

The logline for the pilot is as follows: Set in 90s Los Angeles soon after the end of the original series, a recovering addict (Bean) strives to take West Coast rap mainstream despite potential infighting from a harrowing gang war.

As we previously reported, the project has been ruminating for a couple of years, with it first being announced a bit ahead of the Snowfall series finale back in 2023. The very first initial reports back in 2023 only had Bean attached to the project, but it seems that John has been confirmed as well over the course of its development. John starred in the original series since its inception, and Bean had been a part of the show since Season 2 and was upped to series regular in the sixth and final season.

Emmy nominee Blackk, critically acclaimed for his role in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, is also set for a role in the third season of Euphoria. Smith, not too long ag,o wrapped his lead role in All American: Homecoming, and also starred in The CW’s Legacies. Coincidentally enough, All American: Homecoming was a spinoff of All American and Legacies was a The Vampire Diaries spinoff.

This will be the first major role for Simms, who performs as a musician under the stage name Buddy. Signed by Pharrell Williams, he has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Nipsey Hussle and more. His television credits include Rap Sh!t and Bel-Air.

The writer and executive producers for the ‘Snowfall’ spinoff

Malcolm Spellman is the pilot’s writer and is executive producing with Snowfall showrunner Dave Andron, as well as Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London and Trevor Engelson, executive producing. FX Productions is the studio.