Steve Harvey’s life is getting the biopic treatment.

According to Deadline, Harvey is working with Objectively Good Media on an authorized biopic called Seventy-Two. The biopic is currently in the early development stage. Harvey and Steve Harvey Global’s chief strategy officer Thabiti Stephens are producing through Harvey’s East 112. OGM’s Mohamed Kheir and Matthew R. Cooper are also producing.

The film’s name comes from the 72 hours before Harvey had his comedy show at the Apollo Theatre in 1993. This show redefined his career and sent him on his trajectory to become the household name he is today. According to Deadline, the biopic “will provide audiences an intimate look at the perseverance and challenges that defined Harvey’s career.”

“At age 26, Harvey left a secure sales job to pursue a career in comedy, facing numerous obstacles along the way,” according to the outlet. “However, by 36, he was confronting a period of self-doubt and personal struggles as he prepared for the performance that would alter his career trajectory.”

Harvey said in a statement how he had been reluctant to put his life on screen. But, after being shown the treatment OGM had for his story, he decided to go for it.

“It focuses on one of the most difficult moments in my journey and career, and shows the world that hope is never truly lost,” he said. “Wait until you see what we do with this.”

Kheir said that “securing the rights to tell this story has been an incredible honor. Steve Harvey’s ability to turn his trials into triumphs is inspiring, and Seventy-Two will showcase the resilience and determination that defined those pivotal days. We look forward to sharing this powerful narrative with audiences worldwide.”

The film is the early stages of development, so no actor, writer or director have been attached yet. But now that the biopic is on the way, it’s only a matter of a waiting game to see who will sign on.