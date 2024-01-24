Being a human has never been more overwhelming and expensive, which is only worsening the mental health struggles so many are already faced with. On the bright side, we now have technology in its many forms to help keep us connected with others and access entertainment from the greatest comedians, actors, singers and athletes of our generation.

Laughter has been a natural form of medicine long before the internet allowed us to access it so easily. Some of the biggest boundary pushers in comedy – such as Redd Foxx and Richard Pryor – came and went before we had the chance to see what they could do with social media. Still, there are new creatives proving their comedy chops through TikTok, Twitter/X and YouTube, all from the comfort of their own home with just the click of a few buttons. Read on to learn more about some of our favorite stars, both past and present, who have made major waves in the industry. Afterward, tell us who always manages to tickle your funny bone in the comments.

Katt Williams

After all the chaos we saw play out in the news cycle throughout 2023, many were hoping that 2024 would have a more calm vibe to it. Much to their shock, Katt Williams totally blew that out of the water with his appearance on Club Shay Shay. Former NFLer Shannon Sharpe’s interview with the legendary comedian remains one of the most talked about moments of the year so far after Williams hilariously (but honestly) spoke on countless figures in the entertainment industry. He was already iconic thanks to his work in films like Norbit, Friday After Next and Internet Dating, but now, the 52-year-old has become a pop culture icon for a whole new generation thanks to his viral antics.

Redd Foxx

Before there was Jamie Foxx, Redd Foxx was a standout name amongst the greatest comedians. We sadly lost him in 1991 after he suffered a heart attack while rehearsing for The Royal Family, but his tireless work isn’t forgotten as it’s allowed many Black creatives to follow in his footsteps. Foxx was best known for taking a salacious approach when performing.

Besides stand-up comedy and joining the civil rights movement, the Missouri native also painted himself as an unforgettable figure on Sanford and Son, inspiring countless others with his exaggerated facial expressions, body language and catchphrases. Before his death, Foxx took home a Golden Globe Award (plus three nominations) and three Primetime Emmy nods. In 1992, he earned a posthumous star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

Eddie Murphy

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet

At this point, Eddie Murphy is a veteran in the world of comedy, but he had to put in work to reach the top. As Revolt notes, the Coming to America actor was just 19 years old when he landed a role where most of his contemporaries could only dream of – on Saturday Night Live. However, that quickly began to pale in comparison to Murphy’s next pursiots, such as movies like 48 Hours, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor and Dr. Dolittle.

Richard Pryor

Much like the aforementioned Redd Foxx, the late Richard Pryor’s bold style of comedy helped put him on the map. His jokes were known to illicit belly laughter and blushes from audiences with their often-crude nature, but still, the Stir Crazy actor did far more good than bad for the world of comedy. Besides writing his own material, Pryor also contributed to Sanford and Son and The Flip Wilson Show. Before his untimely 2005 death, the Illinois-born entertainer also won a Grammy Award for his best-selling comedy album, That N**ger’s Crazy.

Mo’Nique

After her feud with director Lee Daniels, Mo’Nique found herself largely blackballed within Hollywood, despite her incredible performance in 2009’s Precious. Thankfully, she continued to let her comedic light shine even when she didn’t have executive’s favor. This has only gone on to benefit her now that she and Daniels have remedied their differences, with 50 Cent publicly suggesting that she appear in one of his many TV projects. On top of that potential collaboration, we’ve also seen Mo killing it on tour with Katt Williams this year.

Bernie Mac Jesse Grant/WireImage.com/ABC Yet another name on our list taken far too soon is Bernie Mac, who passed away in 2008 due to complications from pneumonia. Before departing at just 50 years old, the Bad Santa actor rightfully earned the title of King of Comedy after appearing alongside Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, and Steve Harvey in Spike Lee’s 2000 film. Mac even had a television series based upon his own life, proving that the late comic was an expert in finding the humor in the ups and downs of his day-to-day.

Jerry Seinfeld

Some of the best modern television shows take place in New York City, but few of them are able to capture people’s attention for as long as Seinfeld has. The 90s sitcom was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, and is famously “a show about nothing.” Even so, people can’t stop talking about the lead actor’s long-range impact on humor with his observational-style of comedy. Like many in his field, Seinfeld has mastered the art of people-watching, making the quirks and perceived flaws of those around him into relatable jokes audiences love. It’s also worth noting that far past the prime of his career, the 69-year-old remains one of the highest-paid comedians working today.

Steve Harvey

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Since Richard Karn and John O’Hurley finished their stints on Family Feud, Steve Harvey has had the pleasure of hosting the beloved American game show. His banter with contestants is constantly going viral online, not to mention his exasperated reactions to their occasionally NSFW answers to his questions.

Of course, Harvey is known for much more than just coaching loved ones as they compete for cash prizes – there’s also his radio show, and the near-decade he spent as the host of Showtime at the Apollo. In 2012 he gave his final performance as a stand-up comic, but he still makes jokes a part of his everyday life as a husband, father and media personality.

Joan Rivers

Those who have a passion for fashion are more likely to appreciate the comedic styles of the late Joan Rivers. The blonde diva was a force to be reckoned with during her career, becoming the first woman to host a late night network television talk show in 1986. Her inability to bite her tongue, particularly when it comes to “bad” outfits is just a small part of what drew people into Rivers, though they were reluctant to get too close for fear of being dissed. She may be gone, but the fashion police will long give out tickets in her honor.

Tracy Morgan

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

SNL has helped hundreds of aspiring comedians gain the traction their careers needed, including Tracy Morgan. The New Yorker was a cast member on the late-night show from 1996 to 2003, and after that we saw plenty of him on 30 Rock from 2006 to 2013. Both of these jobs earned Morgan Primetime Emmy nominations, and the latter also brought forth Image Award nods for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Among Morgan’s latest credits are The Santa Clauses, The Neighborhood and Coming.2 America.

Steve Martin

While some on our list carved out their own lane by being provocative with their performances, Steve Martin’s attempt to follow a more wholesome path has worked in his favor. The Texas-born 78-year-old currently stars opposite Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building, but he’s best known for family-friendly comedies like Cheaper by the Dozen, Father of the Bride and The Pink Panther. In total, he’s graced the SNL stage twenty-seven memorable times and has had the honor of guest-hosting for sixteen of those, making him second to Alec Baldwin. Besides his acting talent, people love to discuss Martin’s seemingly unchanged appearance in recent decades too.

Wanda Sykes

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Last, but certainly not least on our round-up of the greatest comedians is Wanda Sykes. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she brings a refreshing take on the world to her routines, sometimes integrating jokes about her wife Alex who she’s been with for nearly two decades. It was her work on The Chris Rock Show that ultimately brought Sykes home an Emmy. Now, she provides laughter through Netflix’s The Upshaws sitcom and was even one of the hosts on duty when Will Smith was infamously slapped at the 2022 Academy Awards. That might have left her feeling traumatized, but there’s not much else that 60-year-old can’t make a joke out of.