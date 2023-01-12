Lex Scott Davis has been cast as one of the leads in Suits L.A., the upcoming NBC spinoff of the USA Network hit series, which has gained new popularity due to Netflix. She joins Stephen Amell, who is another lead in the pilot.

We’ve learned that Davis has been cast as Erica Rollins, described as a “savvy and strong-willed rising star.” She works for Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who is now creating a name for himself by taking on big-name clients in Los Angeles. Erica is “shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any.”

The logline continues, stating that Rollins is part of Black’s “stellar group of characters” who test each other’s loyalties to their boss as well as each other. They also intertwine their personal and professional lives, creating, of course, more salacious drama. Meanwhile, Black comes to terms with the events that made him leave New York and the people he loved.

Production is set to start in late March in Vancouver.

Prior to Suits: L.A., Davis made her mark on television as Toni Braxton in her TV debut, Lifetime’s Unbreak My Heart. She also starred in the CBS Training Day series as well as ABC’s Rebel. She has also starred in Netflix’s Florida Man. Films Davis has starred in include Superfly, The First Purge, and the Spike Lee-produced Son of the South. You can also see Davis in the Netflix film Sweet Girl and the indie film A Lot of Nothing. One of her upcoming projects includes Prime Video film Ricky Stanicky.