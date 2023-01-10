What are your thoughts on how the Phil and Mariah issues manifested in the house this year? And do you think the two situations are equal?

JE: No, I think they’re different. I went into the house not even knowing that Phil was on the bingo card. My focus was Mariah and really fostering the opportunity for her and Bria to have a conversation and her and Amir to have a conversation. I knew she also wanted her opportunity to have fun, connect and reconnect with some folks. So, I was excited to be her biggest supporter in that.

How they both left was different. I do wish that Mariah had more of a chance to speak her piece, but it didn’t play out that way. And the reality is, I’m friends with everybody in the house, so it wasn’t like I was among strangers; these are my friends, too. I think going into this season, I had conversations that had to be had, and she had conversations that had to be had. I want to root for her for that. Now, when it comes to Phil and the pushback, and then the pushback about Mariah, I honestly wasn’t surprised about the Bria pushback. You just never know with Bria. And I understand that she’s a bit more sensitive, so maybe she wanted a one-on-one approach before talking to the group, and that’s fine. With Phil, that was more open and shut than anything, I think.