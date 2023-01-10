Bravo has paused Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard after two seasons. This comes after the show’s first reunion special, and the series being a hit on social media throughout the season. This does not mean the show has been canceled, only that a third season has yet to be greenlit.

Season 2’s cast was comprised of OG cast members Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree, alongside newcomer Noelle Hughley.

The series is unprecedented in the unscripted format for following a group of young Black professionals vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property. The spinoff is based on the Summer House mothership series, set in the Hamptons.

This is the latest in a string of Bravo series that have been put on pause, with others including Winter House and Vanderpump Rules. The Real Housewives of Atlanta was also placed on pause as production worked on a casting overhaul ahead of Season 16. The Real Housewives of Miami had an extended hiatus beginning in 2013. Peacock resurrected the show in 2021 for Season 4 before it moved to Bravo for Season 6.

There have been consistent social media rumors that Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard was having conversations surrounding potential new cast members for a Season 3, with Bossip also confirming recently that “producers recently sought new cast members for a possible shakeup.”

The OG Summer House itself notably had a major cast shakeup after its second season, effectively reinventing itself in the form structure that exists today for its uber-successful eighth season, during which it has reached its peak in popularity.

Deadline originally reported this news.