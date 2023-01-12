Shemar Moore has found his way back into the S.W.A.T. universe.

According to Variety, Moore will star in the S.W.A.T. spinoff S.W.A.T. Exiles. The series hails from Sony Pictures Television with The Brothers Sun co-EP Jason Ning serving as executive producer and showrunner. Moore also serves as an executive producer alongside James Scura and Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty.

The series sees Moore reprise his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson who comes out of retirement to get back into the world of protecting society.

What to expect from ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’

According to the description as reported by Variety: “After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

CBS has had a long history with S.W.A.T., cancelling it and uncanceling it twice. But CBS’ third time cancelling the series was meant to be the final time. But now that this spinoff will be shopped around to networks, it stands to reason it could reside at CBS or Paramount+, once again bringing S.W.A.T. back into the CBS fold.

Moore had been the most outspoken about CBS’ most recent cancellation of S.W.A.T., openly asking on Instagram how he can make S.W.A.T. work once again. Seems like he’s gotten his wish, and his new statement about S.W.A.T. Exiles shows his continued excitement for reprising his character and the S.W.A.T. story.

“My eight seasons on S.W.A.T. have been epic and memorable. We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide,” he said. “I am excited for this next generation and iteration of S.W.A.T. with Sony. Katherine Pope, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Ning, and I will keep the franchise, thrill ride action, heartfelt drama, and storytelling of S.W.A.T. alive. WE DON’T LOSE!!!! ROLL SWAT!!!”

The new series will keep crew members intact

One of the things Moore did address in his prior Instagram post was how he wanted to protect the Los Angeles-based crew who worked on the series. Variety reported how Sony made it clear that the new spinoff is “preserving jobs for the 200-person local production crew who have been instrumental to the success of the original series for the last eight seasons.”

Pope, who serves as Sony Pictures TV Studios head, also said, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next chapter of S.W.A.T. to life–both for our incredibly dedicated fans of the original franchise and for a new generation of viewers. We’re grateful to our incredible partners Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jason Ning and Shemar Moore for embarking on this journey with us. This team’s commitment to the global fanbase, to our beloved crew and to our city runs deep.”

Sony Pictures TV’s chairman, Keith Le Goy, also said how the studio believes “in championing powerful storytelling and in our teams’ exceptional ability to create and deliver these stories to audiences around the world. This belief is embedded in our DNA and central to every decision we make.”