Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for the upcoming Lifetime film, Taken at a Basketball Game, starring D.B. Woodside.

The television film, inspired by real events, “follows as a father desperately searches for his teenage daughter after she is abducted while at a basketball game.”

Here’s the official description:

Desperate to bond with his estranged 18-year-old daughter Robyn (Claire Qute), Wayne Edwards (Woodside) gets them tickets to a basketball game where he envisions the two of them cheering on their favorite team while they reconnect. However, when Robyn goes to the restroom and doesn’t return, Wayne’s worst fear is confirmed when he realizes she’s been kidnapped. On a mission to find her in a stadium filled with thousands of people, he races against the clock and will stop at nothing to find her before it is too late. Moni Ogunsuyi also stars.

When does ‘Taken At A Basketball Game’ premiere?

The project is produced by Neshama Entertainment in association with MarVista Entertainment. Keith Nietupski, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew executive produce for MarVista. Arnie Zipursky, Dayna Zipursky and Suzanne Berger executive produce for Neshama. Ruba Nadda is the director. The script was written by Richard Blaney & Gregory Small.

The film premieres March 15 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Watch the trailer below: