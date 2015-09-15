The first trailer has been released for Task, the upcoming HBO drama series from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby.

The series stars Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox and Martha Plimpton.

The previously untitled drama, just like Mare of Easttown, is set in a suburb outside of Philadelphia. Also like Mare of Easttown, it is based on an original story by Ingelsby.

What is ‘Task’ set to be about?

Here’s the logline: Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Pelphrey).

Inglesby is the creator, writer, showrunner and also executive produces. Jermiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield direct and also executive produce. Other executive producers are wiip’s Mark Roybal and Paul Lee, Ruffalo, David Crockett and Ron Schmidt. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches for Public Record are co-executive producers.

When does ‘Task’ premiere on HBO?

While we don’t have the exact premiere date yet, we do know that the series debuts in September and it will have seven episodes in the season, which will debut weekly on HBO.

Watch the trailer below: