Lifetime’s upcoming Terry McMillan Presents film, Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love, has dropped its trailer.

Garcelle Beauvais stars in and executive produces the film. Tyler Perry’s The Oval star Vaughn W. Hebron also stars and co-produces. Other cast members include Donna Biscoe, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine. As fans know, Rochon and Devine also starred in McMillan’s 1990s film adaptation of her book Waiting to Exhale.

The film will follow Beauvais’ character Ava, who finds love with a younger man, similar to McMillan’s over book-turned-film, 1998’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back. According to the synopsis:

In Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love, Ava (Beauvais), a world-class renowned chef living in Europe, rushes home to care for her elderly aunt (Biscoe) in South Carolina after she suffers from a fall. Picked up from the long flight by Luke (Hebron), a handsome driver 20-years her junior, the pair feel an unexpected, yet passionate, connection. With a mutual interest in food, family and fun, Ava and Luke are the perfect recipe for love. Despite her feelings for him, Ava soon realizes that Luke still has so much to experience in life and she must decide what is best for her own career and relationships. Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine also star.

The film is written by Tamara T. Gregory with Taliah Breon directing. Undaunted Content’s D’Angela Proctor executive produces in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. Along with Beauvais and McMillan, GroupM Motion Entertainment’s Richard Foster and Chet Fenster also executive produce.

Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love debuts on Lifetime at Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the trailer below: