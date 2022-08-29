Despite the unflattering allegations against the show, That’s So Raven made history as Raven was the youngest Black woman to have a show named after her.

“It didn’t impact me as much then as it does now because I was 15,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2023. “I was like, cool, I got my own show. It means so much now because I understand the [gravity] of what it means and the caliber of humans that I am in the pool with. I think it was kind of a good thing that I didn’t let it go to my head. It was just about working and wanting to create great content at the time.”