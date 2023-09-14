Grant Ellis is the newest lead featured in the ABC reality show, The Bachelor, and viewers are amped up to see what he’ll bring to the small screen. The dating program has been beloved for years due to its fantasy romance scenes, intriguing date adventures and has even developed a fandom of people shipping potential couples from home, known as “Bachelor Nation.” This season Ellis, a day trader and former professional basketball player, will be the center of the attention while dating over two dozen women in the hopes of finding the one.

As only the second Black man to be chosen as The Bachelor‘s lead, Ellis is a real breath of fresh air for viewers who may have noticed the lack of diversity among contestants in the past. With all the excitement surrounding the Bachelor himself, of course there is also anticipation for a more unique cast and happy ending. Viewers can certainly look forward to a more diverse dating pool this season, along with the usual drama. We’ve rounded up info on the contestants so that viewers can recognize each woman making her grand entrance from their limo tonight. While they will all vie for his final rose, it’s a mystery who will come out on top. Here is what we know about the contestants so far:

Alexe

(Bachelor Nation)

Alexe is a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada. Her interests include travel, beach volleyball and cooking competition shows. Alexe is an animal lover, which stems from her background growing up on a farm. She also speaks French!

Alli Jo

(Bachelor Nation)

Alli Jo is a 30-year-old fitness boxing trainer based in Manalapan, New Jersey with a real passion for finding her true love. She is a bubbly person who loves the beach, working out and planning trips. Ahead of meeting Grant, she hopes he’s a comforting and genuine guy.

Allyshia

(Bachelor Nation)

This interior designer is 29 years old and based in Tampa, Florida. She loves all things about pumpkin spice season but also enjoys a good beach day. Allyshia is the longest running Miss California and loves her two dogs Bentley and Bagel.

Bailey

(Bachelor Nation)

Bailey is based in Atlanta, Georgia and works as a social media manager. The-27-year old loves jet setting, being social and playing with her toy poodle Easa. Overall, Bailey’s goal in life is to live everyday to the fullest.

Beverly

(Bachelor Nation)

Beverly is from Howard Beach, New York and works as an insurance salesperson. At 30 years old, she is ready to find love and emulate her parents’ over 30-year marriage. Shopping and watching her favorite movies or shows is a favorite pastime of Beverly’s.

Carolina

(Bachelor Nation)

Carolina is a public relations producer who is from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. She is 28 and can speak three languages (Spanish, English and French). Although she’s the life of the party, she is definitely serious about settling down and going on the adventure of love with Grant.

Chloie

(Bachelor Nation)

Chloie is a 27-year-old model based in New York, but she is from the Midwest. She enjoys romcoms and having dinner parties while she’s not in front of the camera. Chloie also plans to have a very big family and settle down sooner rather than later.

Christina

(Bachelor Nation)

Christina is from Fargo, North Dakota and loves outdoor adventures. The 26-year-old is a bit of a daredevil and works as a marketing director. She is excited to show Grant her fun loving side and find a supportive partner.

Dina

(Bachelor Nation)

Dina is a 31-year-old attorney based in Chicago, Illinois who is ready for her love life to take on a more important role in her life, since she has been very driven with her career in the past. She is ready to meet her match in someone who is family oriented – especially since she comes from a family with 11 siblings.

Ella

(Bachelor Nation)

Ella is a 25-year-old luxury travel host based in Los Angeles, California. She comes from a tight knit Filipino family that she loves spending time with but is looking for her forever plus one. Ella loves food, traveling and watching live basketball games.

J’Nae

(Bachelor Nation)

J’Nae is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado and is a former overseas basketball pro. She is 28 and is currently working as an account coordinator. She loves to dance and is excited to find her true love.

Juliana

(Bachelor Nation)

Juliana is a 28-year-old client service associate based in Newton, Massachusetts. She comes from a big Italian family and hopes to find a match that is family-oriented. Fun comes in many forms for her and she is down for a good time no matter what she’s up to.

Kelsey

(Bachelor Nation)

Kelsey is a 26-year-old New Yorker with a bubbly personality and zest for life. Whether she’s checking out new restaurants or traveling to new continents, she lives life to the fullest. She is excited to explore her connection with Grant and create a true partnership.

Kyleigh

(Bachelor Nation)

This southern belle is from Wilmington, North Carolina and is ready to settle down. She is 26 and works as a retail manager but spends lots of time with her goldendoodle Bella. Outdoor adventures are her favorite thing to do so she often beach camps, plays pickleball or goes out to surf.

Litia

(Bachelor Nation)

Litia is a venture capitalist based in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is 31 years old and is a sports enthusiast, much like this season’s Bachelor. Litia hopes she has found her teammate for life in Grant since he seems to have qualities she’s been looking for in a man.

Natalie

(Bachelor Nation)

Natalie is a 25-year-old PhD student based in Louisville, Kentucky. While she is working to complete her program, she also knows how to have a fun time. She likes watching romance movies, enjoys sports and playing with her rescue puppy, Tuck.

Neicey

(Bachelor Nation)

This pediatrician is based in Blythewood, South Carolina and feels passionate about her career. She even works in multiple hospitals, but is ready to find love. Along with her three dogs, Neicey loves to have fun while not in the office so she is often at football games.

Parisa

(Bachelor Nation)

Parisa is a pediatric behavior analyst based in Birmingham, Michigan. This 29-year-old wants to build a deep connection and start a family. While she’s not working, she likes traveling and cooking.

Radhika

(Bachelor Nation)

Radhika is a New York-based attorney that is ready to find the one. She is 28 years old and loves to be adventurous and fun, especially with her partner. Radhika is from a close Indian family and hopes to share her culture and is known to start spontaneous dance parties.

Rebekah

(Bachelor Nation)

Rebekah is a 31-year-old ICU nurse based in Dallas, Texas. She is looking for lasting love from a committed and gentle man, like Grant. Rebekah is a hopeless romantic, but she also has a goal-oriented mindset that keeps her driven outside of relationships!

Rose

(Bachelor Nation)

Rose is a 27-year-old registered nurse based in Chicago, Illinois. She has a big personality and high standards, so she hopes Grant is her match. Rose really likes spending time at the beach, going out and traveling.

Sarafiena

(Bachelor Nation)

Sarafiena is an associate media director based in New York. This 29-year-old thinks she is wife material and is looking for her hubby. She likes to go out on the weekend, going on spontaneous trips and is looking forward to being engaged.

Savannah

(Bachelor Nation)

Savannah is based in Charlottesville, Virginia, is 27 years old and works as a wedding planner. She loves going out to have fun and hopes that she gets to plan her own wedding sooner rather than later. Dinner and seeing live music is her idea of a good time but this is certain to be a big adventure too.

Vicky

(Bachelor Nation)

Vicky is 28 years old and works as a nightclub server in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is a former NFL cheerleader, but is ready to turn the page and move on to the next chapter of her life. Vicky loves the great outdoors and watching football but is often spending time with family or her Chihuahua, Winnie.

Zoe

(Bachelor Nation)

Zoe is a tech engineer and model based in New York. The 27-year-old likes to explore the outdoors and often goes jet skiing, surfing and ice skating. She also enjoys cooking for her man and wants to find someone as committed as she is.