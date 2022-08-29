Inny Clemons’ latest work is channeling Richard Pryor and bringing the iconic comedian to life in in the Apple TV+ historical drama series, The Big Cigar.

His resume as a producer includes Next Day Air, starring Mike Epps and Wood Harris, and the Netflix series Sneakerheads. His 30-plus television and movie credits include memorable roles in Straight Outta Compton and his latest as Richard Pryor.

Now, Clemons embodies the legendary Pryor during his friendship with Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton (André Holland).

“This project called for Richard to be in his everyday mode. Just being with Huey, being a friend, and advising him on what Hollywood is about and just to be present but still be Richard,” Clemons told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview.

Clemons revealed his methods of immersing himself in who Pryor was.

“It was a lot of digging for interviews where Richard was not in his heightened state, which is part of the work. It was him being everyday Richard,” he said. “I was combing the internet for those interviews, watching, and even listening to all of his albums so that there’s a certain cadence to his voice, how he talks, and his sense of humor.”