The Braxtons are showcasing what grieving out loud looks like in their new We TV show.

On last week’s episode, Trina Braxton sat down with grief counselor Spirit about how she’s coping with her sister Traci’s death. Trina shared with Spirit that she’s unable to sleep, and self-medicates with food and alcohol.

She also says that sharing her feelings about Traci’s death is difficult because when she grieved the loss of her ex-husband, Gabe Solis, her current husband, Von Scales, “punished her.”

The couple had a tense exchange in a YouTube live discussing the episode that has fans in an uproar.