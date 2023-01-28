The Braxtons are showcasing what grieving out loud looks like in their new We TV show.
On last week’s episode, Trina Braxton sat down with grief counselor Spirit about how she’s coping with her sister Traci’s death. Trina shared with Spirit that she’s unable to sleep, and self-medicates with food and alcohol.
She also says that sharing her feelings about Traci’s death is difficult because when she grieved the loss of her ex-husband, Gabe Solis, her current husband, Von Scales, “punished her.”
The couple had a tense exchange in a YouTube live discussing the episode that has fans in an uproar.
Von says Trina's grief for Gabe and Traci issimilar
While discussing the comparison between the two deaths, Von said: “If you want my honest opinion, I don’t see a lot of difference between how you grieved for Traci and Gabe; it looked the same to me.”
Trina sat silently as her husband gave his take. “I didn’t like it,” he added of her grief for Gabe.
Von says he didn’t understand how Trina could react so emotionally to Gabe’s death due to their toxic marriage. It was filled with make-ups and break-ups, as showcased in Braxton Family Values, and Gabe’s ongoing infidelity.
“To me, the grief seemed too strong for someone you’d had all those problems with,” Von later added. “It looked like you still had real strong feelings for the dude, which made me think, ‘What am I doing here?’ I didn’t like any parts of it…I’d never seen two people who were married had a terrible divorce, and then became best friends. That was some new s—t to me. That’s all I said. And to this date, I still haven’t seen it.”
Fans took to social media with their opinions on Von’s take, and many of them were not understanding.
Not only that, Gabe is the father of one of her kids… she had every right to grieve that loss
Listening to these is unnerving. He talked and explained his side. She listened. As soon as she started talking he wanted to control what she said or should’ve said. Then when she got quiet he said ‘why are you just sitting there – dead air’ ummmmmmm 😫😒😩
