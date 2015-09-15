Apple TV+ has revealed when Season 2 of The Buccaneers will premiere, along with first-look images and a teaser.

Inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, the series will be back this summer.

The series sees the titualr Buccaneers return– Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George– along with Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable.

The cast also includes returning stars Guy Remmersas Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylanas Lord Richard Marable and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

New stars for this season include Leighton Meester as Nell, Greg Wise as Reede Robinson, Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson, Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino and Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan.

What will ‘The Buccaneers’ Season 2 be about?

Here’s the description for the new season:

In the first season of “The Buccaneers,” a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s…setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders – England is their home. In fact they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front-page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths… themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast.

Here’s when ‘The Buccaneers’ Season 2 premieres

Season 2, which has eight episodes, will debut on June 18. New episodes will drop weekly through August 6.

The series is written by creator Katherine Jakeways. Season 2 directors are William McGregor, Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick and Charlie Manton.

Jakeways and Susanna White executive produce.

Check out the first photos and teaser below:

The Buccaneers is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company.