Giancarlo Esposito is out for revenge in the new trailer for AMC series Parish.

Esposito, who was just announced as replacing Andre Braugher’s role in Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming whodunnit comedy The Residence, stars as a man who must go back to his old ways once tragedy strikes his family. According to the official synopsis:

In Parish, Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

The series also stars Zackary Momoh, Paula Malcomson, Bonnie Mbuli, Skeet Ulrich, Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmel and Dax Rey. Bradley Whitford and Amanda Brugel star in recurring roles.

Based on the U.K. series The Driver, created Danny Brockelhurst and Jim Poyser, Parish is shot on location in New Orleans. AMC Studios produces in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Brocklehurst serves as co-creator and executive produces with showrunners Eduardo Javier Canto and Ryan Maldonado. Esposito also executive produces with Scribbler Films’ Poyser, Theo Travers, Jolyon Symonds and David Morrissey, Red Production’s Nicola Shindler and Danny Sherman and Barry Jossen.

Parish comes to AMC March 31 at 10/9c after the finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived. The additional five episodes of the six-episode season will air each Sunday at 9/8c.