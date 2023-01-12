Mike Epps is joining Queen Latifah to help solve the upcoming case on March 17’s episode of The Equalizer.

Epps plays J.J. a man who is recovering from his gambling addiction in the upcoming episode “All Bets Are Off.” However, his particular experiences are just what Queen Latifah’s character McCall needs to solve a case. In the clip, J.J. is threatened by McCall with prison time right before she realizes she could use his help. It is a reunion of sorts for Epps and Latifah, as they both starred in HBO’s Bessie.

Here’s more about the episode from the synopsis:

“After Dante’s old training partner is taken hostage while working undercover in an illegal casino, McCall hires J.J., a former gambling addict (guest star Mike Epps) to assist with the mission. Meanwhile, Dee joins a peer counseling group, and learns that some students have been bullying her on a social media page.”

The Equalizer was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 in 2022. At the time of its renewal, CBS Entertainment’s senior executive vice president of programming Thom Sherman said that the series “continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons.”

“The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts–an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences,” he said.

Check out the preview of the episode below: