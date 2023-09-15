The Idea of You challenges the conventional coming-of-age story through a tale centered around the notion that there is no age limit to finding love.

Based on the 2017 novel written by Robinne Lee, the film, which is produced by her fellow Dandridge sister (Deliver Us From Eva hive stand up), Gabrielle Union, takes a different turn at the end than what Lee envisioned when she wrote it 10 years ago.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lee spoke to the change – where Soléne does not have her happy ending – but says that is expected when a story is adapted for the big screen.

“It’s America — Hollywood’s going to do what they’re going to do, and they’re going to throw a happy ending on everything,” she said. “I don’t know why. You hope they’ll keep to what you’ve written because it meant something to you, but you also have to think about the box office and viewers and what their audience is going to want to see. Even though there’s obviously a huge overlap between readers and movie viewers, I think when you are gearing something towards a movie audience, it’s a slightly different fanbase, and maybe American viewers are not ready for [a sad ending].”

What happens at the end of ‘The Idea of You’?

As the final credits roll on the Prime Video film, viewers get a glimpse of what a happy ending can look like when Soléne (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old newly divorced single mother, decides to chase after her heart’s desire versus worrying about what others have to say about her unlikely romance with 24-year-old pop star of the biggest boy band of all time, Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine).

Let’s explore how it’s okay to anticipate a happy ending, whether you’re simply watching a love story unfold on screen or applying the sentiment to your own life.