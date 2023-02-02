TLOU Day takes place each year on Sept. 26, which as the network notes, is “the date on which the cordyceps virus catalyzed the events of The Last Of Us, also known as ‘Outbreak Day.'” This is the eleventh year of the celebration.

The first season of the The Last Of Us, based on the iconic PlayStation video game, broke viewership records as the most-watched debut season ever for HBO.

What is Season 2 of The Last of Us going to be about?

The newly-released teaser confirms the show is following its source material and jumping ahead five years. We see a lot of action, including the powerful clickers.

Here is the official logline for Season 2:

After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

Who are the new and returning cast members for The Last of Us Season 2?

Returning cast for Season 2 includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara will also guest star.

The series is written and executive-produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog are the production companies.

When does The Last of Us Season 2 premiere?

The Last Of Us Season 2 is set to premiere 2025 on HBO and Max, but an exact time frame is unknown.