The newly released trailer for The Long Walk gives Stephen King fans a first look at the film adaptation of his debut novel.

Directed by Francis Lawrence from the screenplay written by JT Mollner, The Long Walk is based on King’s work of the same name.

The ensemble cast includes Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer and Mark Hamill.

What is ‘The Long Walk’ film set to be about?

The official description describes the film as “an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?”

The trailer finds a group of young men as they start on the annual contest known as “The Long Walk,” where they participate in an event to maintain a certain walking speed or get shot. In the clip, viewers glimpse the film’s stars as they set out on the journey and begin losing men.

Hamill is seen leading the group in the preview of the coming-of-age thriller, issuing warnings as the men begin to fall one by one for not maintaining the correct speed in the contest, leaving those watching to anticipate who will be the only one standing in a race where there is no finish line.

When does ‘The Long Walk’ hit theaters

The film hits theaters on Sept. 12 via Lionsgate. Watch the trailer below.