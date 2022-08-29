Salem’s Lot, the long-gestating Stephen King adaptation, is finally coming soon to Max.

In March it was announced that the film, which is based on King’s 1975 novel, would head straight to Max instead of releasing in theaters. As we previously reported, the movie had several prior planned theatrical release dates but was often delayed due to COVID-related production woes.

Who stars in Salem’s Lot?

Salem’s Lot stars Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears, Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody, Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Bill Camp as Matthew Burke, Spencer Treat Clark as Mike Ryerson, Pilou Asbæk as Straker, and John Benjamin Hickey as Father Callahan.

It reunites the producing teams behind the successful horror franchises The Conjuring universe and the It films. The film is written, directed, and executive produced by Gary Dauberman. James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster, Roy Lee of Vertigo, and Mark Wolper also serve as producers.

What is the Salem‘s Lot film about and when does the film come out?

Per the logline:

Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.”

The film hits Max on Oct. 3.

Watch the trailer below: