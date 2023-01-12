Liam Neeson is diving into comedy with the new sequel/reboot The Naked Gun. The film was part of Paramount’s recent CinemaCon presentation. Here’s what we know:

Naked Gun stars Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original character from The Naked Gun series, played by Leslie Nielsen.

Who else is starring in the new ‘Naked Gun’?

The film also stars Pamela Anderson, CCH Pounder, Paul Walter Hauser, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Durand, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu and Danny Huston. Busta Rhymes also appears in the film as a suspect. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Neeson tells Busta’s character, “It says you’ve served 20 years for man’s laughter. Must have been quite the joke.”

What to expect from the team behind the reboot

The team behind the film includes producer Seth MacFarlane, whose signature fourth-wall-breaking comedy is on full display in the trailer—including a joke about O.J. Simpson, who starred in the original film. Other producers include Erica Huggins and executive producers Akiva Schaffer (who also directs the film and co-wrote it with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand), Daniel M. Stillman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary.

The film leans heavily into parody and meta-humor, including references to Neeson’s previous roles as an assassin-for-hire or shady detective using their deadly skills for good—think Taken, Non-Stop, A Walk Among the Tombstones, Run All Night, The Commuter, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, and more.

The official description even pokes fun at Neeson’s filmography: “Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world!”

Neeson also had an uncredited role in MacFarlane’s Star Trek send-up The Orville, so he’s already familiar with MacFarlane’s comedic style. Their past collaboration could have played a role in Neeson’s casting.

When does ‘The Naked Gun’ hit theaters?

Here’s the full trailer for The Naked Gun, which hits theaters on Aug. 1.