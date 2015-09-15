The long-running CBS comedy series The Neighborhood has been renewed for its eighth and final season. The new season will premiere during the 2025-26 television season.

The renewal and final season announcement comes as the series has one spinoff coming to Paramount+ and another spinoff in development at CBS. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Skye Townsend star in the series.

“The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood, led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

Crutch, the first spinoff of The Neighborhood, is set to premiere on Paramount+, starring Tracy Morgan and Jermaine Fowler, with Morgan’s titular character being the cousin of Cedric the Entertainer’s Calvin Butler. It has not been given a premiere date yet.

An untitled second spinoff, which is still in development at CBS, would focus on the characters of Marty and Malcolm (played by Spears and McKinney).

Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone serve as executive producers of The Neighborhood. The series is produced by CBS Studios.