Glynn Turman is moving into CBS’s The Neighborhood, and will play Tichina Arnold’s father in Season 7.

TVLine reports that Turman has been cast as Otis, the father of Tina (Arnold). According to the outlet, Turman will take part in a two-episode arc during the upcoming seventh season. He’ll make his official debut in the sixth episode, which should air sometime in early December.

Otis is described as “outgoing and likeable,” and he comes to visit his daughter and her husband Cedric (Cedric the Entertainer) to announce he’s left his awful second wife and is ready to date once again. But things aren’t what they seem.

“Otis can’t drive but insists on driving, he’s sneaking fried chicken, and his wife walked out because he refused to take good care of himself,” according to TVLine via CBS. “It becomes clear that Loretta was the only person keeping Otis alive. What will the family do now?”

Turman’s character aims to rectify the series’ oversight of not giving Tina enough relationships outside of her immediate family. Co-showrunner Mike Schiff told TVLine how the series has kept Tina an island until now. Now, we will learn how Tina was never comfortable with how quickly Otis remarried after Tina’s mother’s death. She thinks Loretta has been taking advantage of Otis, but Tina learns that Loretta was actually more of a positive force in his life than Tina realized.

Turman has recently starred as Huey Newton’s father Walter in the Apple TV+ drama, The Big Cigar. He starred opposite André Holland, who plays Huey Newton. Turman is also set to star in the upcoming Tyler Perry Netflix film Straw opposite Taraji P. Henson and was recently seen in Hulu’s Black Cake.