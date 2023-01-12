The Night Agent is ready to unleash its second season.

The Netflix series, starring Gabriel Basso, Fola Evans-Akingbola, D.B. Woodside, Brittany Snow, Enrique Murciano, Navid Negahban and Hong Chau, is coming back to huge fanfare on Netflix. The first season was Netflix’s most-watched series in 2023 and ranks at the seventh most popular English series on Netflix of all time. In its first 91 days, the series garnered 98.2 million views and was number one in the Global Top 10 for four consecutive weeks.

The series is a thriller following an FBI agent who finally became a Night Agent after saving the president. But now that he’s in the exclusive club, he has more drama awaiting him.

What will Season 2 of ‘The Night Agent’ be about?

According to the official description:

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

Here’s when the series will air

The season drops Jan. 23, 2025 on Netflix

Check out the trailer below.

Shawn Ryan is the creator and showrunner. He executive produces with Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions, Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X, David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media, Paul Bernard, Munis Rashid and Guy Ferland.