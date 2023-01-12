Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo are opening up about how their characters play off each other in the second season of Netflix’s action series The Recruit.

Centineo, who plays Owen Hendricks, told Blavity/Shadow and Act managing editor Trey Mangum that his character loves the excitement of spy life but must also deal with the deadly risks.

“I think that Owen is a thrill-seeker, an adrenaline junkie in his personal life, but at the same time, the reason why he didn’t go to the Army or the Navy, or become a police officer or a spy, was because he lost his father when his father was serving overseas, and he promised his mom he wouldn’t do that. But he still wanted to serve his country, and he was very patriotic,” he said. “So he went to law school and placed himself in a position to get recruited to go to the CIA… And then over the course of the first season, he gets thrown into this very deep operative water where he’s engaging with spies, engaging with people that are trying to kill him, and he’s no longer just a lawyer.”

“He’s [in] this nebulous gray area between being a lawyer and a spy, and he’s completely unequipped for it, right?” Centineo continued. “And [he’s] inexperienced in that world, and I think there’s that thrill-seeking side of him that actually loves the adrenaline rush, and yet his life is in danger the entire time, so that’s horrifying and scary.”

Yoo, who plays South Korean spy Jang Kyun Kim, said his character thinks he has the upper hand until he realizes he must fully rely on Owen’s help.

“I think that Jang Kyun believes he’s in control up until Episode 3, and after Episode 3, he has no choice other than [to] lay his cards on the table and, at the same time, be vulnerable just by necessity,” said Yoo. “I think that, as a trigger, has a kind of inspiring effect on Owen. So that’s exciting to see, to see Owen unfold based on that.”

Watch the full interview between Centineo and Yoo above. The Recruit Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.