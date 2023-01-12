Uzo Aduba is getting to the bottom of a murder mystery in the White House in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix dramedy The Residence.

Executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and creator/showrunner/writer Paul William Davies, The Residence stars Aduba as detective Cordelia Cupp, who is trying to figure out how death became part of a White House state dinner.

As the logline states, “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s famous mansion.” The series is inspired by the book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower.

The latest of Shondaland’s strong female leads

Aduba told Netflix’s Tudum that Cordelia is another character who has earned her position as part of Rhimes’ catalog of strong female leads.

“What maeks Cordelia part of the catalog of Shondaland heroines is that she’s strong, she doesn’t mince words, she’s unapologetically herself. …The case is unsolvable to everyone except Cordelia Cupp.”

Aduba also said that the series brings a different view to the White House.

“The Residence is a different take and spin on the house that we all know–it’s a peek inside a world that we don’t often get to see,” she said. “The show begs the question, ‘Who runs the house?’ And the answer is not what we think it is.”

When does ‘ The Residence’ premiere?

The series also stars Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito (who joined the cast after the unexpected death of Andre Braugher), Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Mary Wiseman. Guest stars include Eliza Coupe, Jane Curtin, Paul Fitzgerald, Barrett Foa, Al Franken (who was also a former congressperson), Spencer Garrett, Taran Killam, Julian McMahon, Kylie Minogue, Matt Oberg and Brett Tucker.

The Residence comes to Netflix on March 20.

Check out more images below: