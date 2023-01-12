The Simpsons has shocked its fanbase during the Season 36 finale with the death of Marge Simpson. What does this mean for the future of the series, which has been greenlit for four more seasons?

Before getting into that, here’s a recap of what happened during the finale, “Estranger Things,” which aired May 18. The episode starts with Lisa and Bart watching an episode of The Itchy & Scratchy Show together before realizing that the series is for babies. As a result, they start watching different shows separately and slowly grow apart.

Marge is worried that her children will lose their relationship as they grow older as a result. So she implores them to remember to stick together because she and Homer won’t be around forever. Flash forward to Lisa and Bart’s adulthood, when they and their sister Lisa are at Marge’s funeral.

Adult Lisa is now the NBA commissioner (the organization used to be the WNBA, with the male basketball club now called the MNBA). Adult Bart is scamming and not paying Homer’s retirement home bill. Lisa files a complaint against her brother, which leads to Homer getting taken to Florida, which has now become “a maximum-security prison for old folks,” according to People.

Marge leaves a message that brings the family together

While trying to figure out a way to get Homer out of Florida, Lisa comes across a video made by Marge in the event of her death. The video shows Marge telling her children once again that she hopes they are having a great relationship as siblings.

The video makes Lisa and Bart remember their bond and together, they break Homer out of Florida. Afterwards, the two end the episode as they started, by watching an episode of The Itchy & Scratchy Show. Marge looks down happily from Heaven, happy her kids are back together. And, as it turns out, she’s now married to Ringo Starr.

What Marge’s death means for the future of ‘The Simpsons’

So what about the upcoming seasons of The Simpsons? Well, Marge still isn’t dead in the current storyline. Since the adult storylines are far out into the future, they currently don’t disturb the main storyline in which Lisa and Bart are kids.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from being divided over Marge’s death, with some angered over the decision and others feeling like the death will add more interest to the show, according to E! News.

However, the new seasons will probably handle Marge’s death in future episodes.