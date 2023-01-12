SpongeBob SquarePants is ready for a new adventure in the teaser trailer for Paramount’s upcoming film The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants, which stars Regina Hall, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston and more.

In the trailer, SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) are headed to the deepest, scariest part of the ocean, the Underworld, while sailing with the Flying Dutchman (Mark Hamill).

What’s the plot of the film?

According to the official description:

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

The film also stars the voices of Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Arturo Castro and Sherry Cola.

When does the film hit theaters?

The film comes to theaters this on Dec. 19. Watch the trailer below: