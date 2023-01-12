Part 5 of Netflix’s hit sitcom The Upshaws is on its way this April, and in the new trailer, the family is still working to make each day better and achieve their dreams.

The series stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Gabrielle Dennis and Wanda Sykes and follows a working class family who has weathered infidelity and are working to create a firmer family unit. According to the synopsis:

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

Epps and Sykes also serve as executive producers alongside Regina Hicks, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine, Jon Emerson and Mark Alton Brown. Hicks and Sykes also serve as showrunners as well as series creators.

Part 5 of The Upshaws comes to Netflix April 18. The series has also already been renewed for a sixth part, which is also set to come out this year.