Prime Video has revealed the first look at the long-gestating Season 2 of Prime Video’s horror anthology series, Them, with the sophomore season being titled, Them: The Scare.

Premiering April 25 with all eight episodes, Them: The Scare is the second installment of the anthology series that advances the story from 1952 Compton to 1991, a touchpoint in Los Angeles history with the events of Rodney King and the L.A. Riots taking place a year later.

The first season aired in 2021.

According to Prime Video, the series will see Deborah Ayorinde return to star. But this time, she’s playing an LAPD homicide detective whose new case brings her up close to something much worse than she can could imagine. According to the synopsis:

THEM will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

Pam Grier and Luke James also star in the new season.

Little Marvin, creator/executive producer/showrunner of the series, said that he is eager to dive into how Los Angeles in the ’90s can set the stage for another horror story about race and social commentary.

“With THEM: The Scare, we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles’s rich history and evolution,” he said. “This second installment is a new story set in the 90’s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles. I’m also excited about our amazing cast: Deborah Ayorinde returns as a completely new character, Luke James delivers an unforgettable performance and the legendary Pam Grier, who has played so many iconic and beloved roles on screen, makes her return to horror…. We couldn’t have asked for a more fearless group to lead this second installment.”

The cast also includes Joshua J. Williams, Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Night, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice and Iman Shumpert.

Vertigo Entertainment’s Miri Yoon and Roy Lee executive produce with Little Marvin alongside Steve Prinz.

Check out first look photos below:

