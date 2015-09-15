Tia Mowry, in her final pic in a three-film deal with Lifetime, is set to star with her fellow Sister, Sister alum RonReaco Lee in the holiday project A Very Merry Beauty Salon.

Executive produced and starring Mowry, it also stars Donna Biscoe, Cocoa Brown and Ashli Auguillard.

What will A Very Merry Beauty Salon be about?

The film is set to follow “he lively women of an Atlanta beauty salon owned by Sienna (Mowry) who must prepare for the annual Tinsel Ball, but is Sienna also prepared for love when Lawrence (Lee) arrives to town?”

Here’s the official movie synopsis:

In A Very Merry Beauty Salon, Sienna, the owner of the bustling Divine Beauty Salon is preparing for Atlanta’s Tinsel Ball, where she will be honored for her charitable work in the community. The annual event takes a glamourous turn with the arrival of Lawrence, a charismatic CEO whose family’s wine brand is now co-sponsoring the Ball. Sparks fly between them, but Sienna’s mother Georgia (Biscoe) who is the head of the Ball’s committee, worries his involvement may ruin the event’s traditions. As Sienna and Lawrence are unexpectedly paired as dance partners, romance blooms, setting the stage for a steamy romance that challenges Sienna’s thoughts on love and family and makes this year’s Tinsel Ball the most memorable yet.

The movie is produced for Lifetime by Fox Entertainment Studios’ Mar Vista Entertainment, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Adam Shepard, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew executive produce for FES, while Richard Foster and Chet Fenster executive produce for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Mowry, Adam Griffin and Mychael Chinn also executive produce. Bobby Yan directs the film and Tara Knight wrote the script.