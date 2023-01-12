Say it isn’t so! Disney+ has decided to scrap the highly-anticipated Tiana animated series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the animated series has been terminated as part of Disney’s overall move away from creating original longform content and focus on shortform content, which the company feels is more lucrative for them. A Disney spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that Disney will initiate layoffs in their Vancouver studio as a result of the company’s new business strategy.

There are other reasons for the series’ getting scrapped; sources claim that the series “could not get to where it needed to be given production costs.” Efforts to keep Tiana on track included making several changes to the creative team.

Deadline reported, “With a Tiana original special now the focus, we hear, it seems that creatively a Tiana series had been going nowhere fast for several years. That creative funk was why all we’ve seen the past four years is a single image from the proposed Tiana series.”

As we previously reported, Tiana was originally set for a 2023 release. The Photograph director Stella Meghie was originally tapped to write and direct the series, which would focus on Tiana’s new reign as Princess of Maldonia.

While the series is no longer in development, Disney still sees The Princess and the Frog as a viable property. Disney Parks rebranded its Splash Mountain attraction as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opening it to the public last year to much success. The attraction has also received praise from Black Disney fans for authentically representing New Orleans in music and food history.

The special inspired by Tiana’s story is “expected to feature all-new storytelling based on the 2009 film,” which sounds as intriguing as it is cryptic, especially since Disney isn’t being forthcoming with any other details. Joyce Sherrí and Steve Anderson are directing from a script by Sherrí.